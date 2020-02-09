The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel
6832 Convent Blvd
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel
6832 Convent Blvd
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel
6832 Convent Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Pasiowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Bernice Pasiowitz


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Bernice Pasiowitz Obituary
Sister Bernice Pasiowitz, OSF

1930-2020

Sister Bernice Pasiowitz died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, on February 4, 2020. Formerly known as Sister M. Martin, the daughter of Frank and Kuneganda (Mary) Pasiowitz entered the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania from Holy Cross Parish, Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1944. She professed her first vows in 1949 and her final vows in 1952.

Sister earned her B.A. and M.A. degrees in Education from Mary Manse College in Toledo, Ohio. Over her 70 plus years in religious life, Sister Bernice offered her gifts and talents in a variety of ministries. Her ministry in elementary education as teacher and later as principal in catholic schools in Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota covered a period of 36 years. She was involved in the Formation Program of the Sisters, worked in retreat centers in Steubenville and Sylvania, Ohio and served as a Chaplain in a health center in Texas and in nursing homes in Ohio. Her final ministry was Third Age Ministry at Rosary Care Center where she prayed for the many people and intentions needing her prayers.

Those who knew Sister Bernice remember her as a generous, pleasant, happy person who was willing to do whatever needed to be done to make life pleasant and joyful for those with whom she lived, worked, played and prayed. She herself felt that in all the changes in her life she learned that God calls us and we can only respond to him with cheerful hearts and be at peace with the answers. Sister will be dearly missed by her Sisters in Community.

There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Bernice in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 12, followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 13, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio. Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now