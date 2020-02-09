|
Sister Bernice Pasiowitz, OSF
1930-2020
Sister Bernice Pasiowitz died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, on February 4, 2020. Formerly known as Sister M. Martin, the daughter of Frank and Kuneganda (Mary) Pasiowitz entered the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania from Holy Cross Parish, Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1944. She professed her first vows in 1949 and her final vows in 1952.
Sister earned her B.A. and M.A. degrees in Education from Mary Manse College in Toledo, Ohio. Over her 70 plus years in religious life, Sister Bernice offered her gifts and talents in a variety of ministries. Her ministry in elementary education as teacher and later as principal in catholic schools in Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota covered a period of 36 years. She was involved in the Formation Program of the Sisters, worked in retreat centers in Steubenville and Sylvania, Ohio and served as a Chaplain in a health center in Texas and in nursing homes in Ohio. Her final ministry was Third Age Ministry at Rosary Care Center where she prayed for the many people and intentions needing her prayers.
Those who knew Sister Bernice remember her as a generous, pleasant, happy person who was willing to do whatever needed to be done to make life pleasant and joyful for those with whom she lived, worked, played and prayed. She herself felt that in all the changes in her life she learned that God calls us and we can only respond to him with cheerful hearts and be at peace with the answers. Sister will be dearly missed by her Sisters in Community.
There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Bernice in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 12, followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 13, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio. Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020