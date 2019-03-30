Bernice Pinkelman



Bernice Pinkelman, age 87, of Metamora, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born December 3, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Mary (Ost) Smith. Bernice graduated from Central Catholic High School and married Donald Pinkelman.



Bernice was a life long member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and worked 18 years as the parish secretary. She was also a member of the Altar-Rosary Society and the Catholic War Veterans Post #306 Ladies Auxiliary in Assumption.



Bernice was an avid card player. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Pinkelman, Connie Pinkelman and Nancy (Jim) Langenderfer; grandchildren, Leslie Langenderfer and Nathan (Lauren) Langenderfer; great-grandchildren, Everett, Alex and Lila Langenderfer. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Mossing; brother, Dick (Janet) Smith; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Smith, Joanne Mosiniak and Alice Rose Nichols.



Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sisters, Gladys Paschal, Barbara Greenlese and her brother, George Smith.



The family would like to thank Swanton Health Care for all their help over the past few months.



Friends and family may visit Sunday, March 31st from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Monday, April 1st, followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church – Building Fund or to a .



Published in The Blade on Mar. 30, 2019