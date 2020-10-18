1/1
Bernice "Carol" Royal
1935 - 2020
Bernice "Carol" Royal

Bernice " Carol" Royal, 85, of Waterville, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10th, 2020 after a courageous fight with lung cancer. She was born February 3, 1935, to Charles and Genevera Newcomb. She was the seventh of twelve children. Carol graduated from West Unity High School in 1953 and married Herbert Royal that same year. They joyously celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in September 2019.

In addition to being a devoted mother of five, Carol worked for the Anthony Wayne School System for over 28 years, finally retiring in 1998. Carol served generations of children over the years with her involvement in Waterville's summer park program, food service at Waterville Elementary, Fallen Timbers Middle School and Anthony Wayne High School. Carol was happiest when she was spending time with her beloved family and friends, listening to classic country, playing cards and joining her friends for a round of bunco.

Carol is survived by her children: daughters, Crystal (James) Snyder, Laura (John) Chesebro, Linda (David) Potts, and sons, Jeffrey (Byrdie) Royal and Brian Royal. She is also survived by four sisters, Waneta Rubel, June Kwapich, Karen Manges and Sharon Marvin; along with four brothers, Don, Dick, Paul and Kenny Newcomb.

She was blessed with five beautiful granddaughters whom she cherished, Nichole (Judd) Stiglich, Leanne (Dennis) Gill, Elizabeth Royal, Allison and Lauren Sloan. She also leaves behind four great grandchildren who will miss her dearly, Isaac and Josie Stiglich and Ainsley and Anderson Gill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers and many aunts and uncles.

Services for Carol will be held privately and she will be laid to rest at Wakeman Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Carol was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold. I will forever remember playing cards, marvels and numerous board games. She always made me feel one of her own. May she bask in the glory of heaven along with Herb.
Kim Rectenwald
October 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Carol was a friend and she will be missed. I remember teaching Vacation Bible School with her many, many years ago. Plus the church could always count on her when we needed food for funeral meals. My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family.
Shirley Leedy
Friend
