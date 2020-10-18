Bernice "Carol" Royal



Bernice " Carol" Royal, 85, of Waterville, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10th, 2020 after a courageous fight with lung cancer. She was born February 3, 1935, to Charles and Genevera Newcomb. She was the seventh of twelve children. Carol graduated from West Unity High School in 1953 and married Herbert Royal that same year. They joyously celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in September 2019.



In addition to being a devoted mother of five, Carol worked for the Anthony Wayne School System for over 28 years, finally retiring in 1998. Carol served generations of children over the years with her involvement in Waterville's summer park program, food service at Waterville Elementary, Fallen Timbers Middle School and Anthony Wayne High School. Carol was happiest when she was spending time with her beloved family and friends, listening to classic country, playing cards and joining her friends for a round of bunco.



Carol is survived by her children: daughters, Crystal (James) Snyder, Laura (John) Chesebro, Linda (David) Potts, and sons, Jeffrey (Byrdie) Royal and Brian Royal. She is also survived by four sisters, Waneta Rubel, June Kwapich, Karen Manges and Sharon Marvin; along with four brothers, Don, Dick, Paul and Kenny Newcomb.



She was blessed with five beautiful granddaughters whom she cherished, Nichole (Judd) Stiglich, Leanne (Dennis) Gill, Elizabeth Royal, Allison and Lauren Sloan. She also leaves behind four great grandchildren who will miss her dearly, Isaac and Josie Stiglich and Ainsley and Anderson Gill.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers and many aunts and uncles.



Services for Carol will be held privately and she will be laid to rest at Wakeman Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home.





