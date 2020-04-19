Bernice S. Katz Bernice Simon Katz, age 88, passed away April 15, 2020, at Sunset Village in Sylvania, OH. She was born in Toledo, OH, on April 5, 1932, to Evelyn and Sander Simon. Bernice married the love of her life, Calvin Katz on May 31, 1952. They were married for 53 years at the time of Cal's passing in 2006. She was blessed with a wonderful life which included family and many friends. Bernice and Cal traveled the world and had many lifelong friends. They spent many winters in their Palm Beach Gardens, FL, home. Bernice volunteered for many years at Toledo Hospital, the Toledo Museum of Art and Darlington House. For years, Bernice played duplicate bridge through the American Contract Bridge League. She was a lifelong member of Congregation B'nai Israel. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cal Katz and sister, Shirley Yaffe. Surviving are her children, Randy Katz (Lauri Levison), Susan and Steve Kaufman; grandchildren, Ian and Christina Katz, Lindsay and Andrew Arndt, Eli Kaufman (Emily Waife), Max Kaufman and great grandchildren, Cobin Katz and Ellen Katz. The family extends a sincere thank you to the exceptional staff at Sunset Village in Sylvania, OH, for their wonderful care and support. Due to the Coronavirus CDC recommendations, Funeral Services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, Sylvania, OH, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840. www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.