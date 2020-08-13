1/1
Bernice "Bernie" Sellers
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice "Bernie" Sellers

Bernice "Bernie" P. Sellers, passed to heaven above on August 11, 2020, at Waterford at Levis Commons, Perrysburg, Ohio. Bernice was born on May 22, 1923, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Wilbert and Rhoda (Thompson) Bush.

Bernice married Robert Sellers in 1942, he preceded her in death in May of 1988; she was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sister-in-law's, Roy and Rachel, Emmitt and Marie, Thomas and Donna Bush; and her three companions and close friends, Dan Hudanski, Irving Myers and Charlie Koch.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Linda) Sellers; grandchildren, Steven (Lyndsey) Sellers, Courtney (Mike Smith) Sellers; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Austin Sellers and Sterling Smith. Also her great friends who helped her with many tasks, Dorothy Romp and Gene Campbell.

Visitation will take place at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Saturday, August 15th from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Waterford at Levis Commons for their wonder care given to Bernice.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter Funeral Home - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved