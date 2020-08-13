Bernice "Bernie" Sellers
Bernice "Bernie" P. Sellers, passed to heaven above on August 11, 2020, at Waterford at Levis Commons, Perrysburg, Ohio. Bernice was born on May 22, 1923, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Wilbert and Rhoda (Thompson) Bush.
Bernice married Robert Sellers in 1942, he preceded her in death in May of 1988; she was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sister-in-law's, Roy and Rachel, Emmitt and Marie, Thomas and Donna Bush; and her three companions and close friends, Dan Hudanski, Irving Myers and Charlie Koch.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Linda) Sellers; grandchildren, Steven (Lyndsey) Sellers, Courtney (Mike Smith) Sellers; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Austin Sellers and Sterling Smith. Also her great friends who helped her with many tasks, Dorothy Romp and Gene Campbell.
Visitation will take place at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Saturday, August 15th from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Waterford at Levis Commons for their wonder care given to Bernice.walterfuneralhome.com