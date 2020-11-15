1/
Bernice Thomas
1921 - 2020
Bernice Thomas

Bernice Thomas, 99, of Haskins, Ohio and formerly of east Toledo, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, with her son by her side. Bernie was born August 18, 1921, in Logan Co., WV, one of nine children born to George W. and Bessie (Rowe) Lee.

Bernie is survived by her children, Debi (Jeff) Schoenholtz, Frank (Anne) Thomas; grandchildren, Chris, Jamie (Sara) Ball, Craig, (Katie), Shane, Nicole Thomas, Jeffrey Whiteman; Keith, Elizabeth Stetler; 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, Bernie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Bill" Thomas; grandson, Mike Ball; and her siblings.

With Bernie's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Assisting with arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
