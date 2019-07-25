|
Bernice Zomkowski
Bernice Zomkowski, 93, of Toledo, passed away on July 23, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1925 to Joseph and Victoria (Smolinski) Bugaj in Toledo. Bernice was a devoted homemaker and was a member of St. Hyacinth Church and their Seniors group. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting.
Bernice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Julian. Together they celebrated many years of marriage and true love. Surviving are many friends, including close friend Jordan Mossing.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Hyacinth Church at 11:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019