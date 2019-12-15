|
Bert E. Harris Jr.
Bert E. Harris Jr., age 82, of Holland, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. Bert was born August 31, 1937 in Toledo to Bert and Marie (Horanko) Harris. He attended DeVilbiss High School and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps before being honorably discharged. He was employed at Industrial Heat Treating for over 30 years before retiring.
Bert was an avid Elvis Presley fan who enjoyed listening to his music and secretly collecting his memorabilia. In his free time Bert enjoyed watching many sports, visiting Maumee Bay State Park and traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada and Memphis, Tennessee. Bert was a kind hearted and outgoing person, he could have a conversation with just about anyone he met. He was devoted to his family and was proud to be a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Bert was also preceded in death by his brothers, William, Donald, Harold, Allen, Floyd, Boyd, Robert and Jack. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Harris; son, Paul (Maureen) Harris, son, William (Julie) Harris; daughter, Kristine Harris; grandchildren, Alex, Zach and Erika Harris; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Addison and Riley Harris; sisters, Carol LaPountney, Beverly (Don) Kain, Sue Goebel, Shirley (Richard) Todd, JoAnne (Harold) Williams; brothers, Kenneth and James Harris; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Bert's memory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019