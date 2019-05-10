Bert Edwin Elliott



Bert Edwin Elliott, age 83, died peacefully May 8, 2019 at his home in Sylvania. Bert was born December 17, 1935 in Fond du Lac, WI to the late Bert and Lilas (Jantz) Elliott. In 1958 he earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Lawrence University and in that same year married Mary Suzanne Whitmore. He then began his professional life with the Allen-Bradley Co. in Milwaukee, WI and in 1960 started his successful 32-year career with Owens Corning. Bert graduated from the Executive Business Program at Stanford University in 1974. After retiring from Owens Corning, Bert was a co-owner of Flowform Manufacturing in Toledo.



Bert and Sue raised their three sons in Toledo and cherished the 32 wonderful years spent at the family cottage in Clear Lake, IN. He also enjoyed golf, biking, fishing and the Green Bay Packers. Bert found his greatest enjoyment in time spent with family, especially his six beloved grandchildren and his new great granddaughter.



Surviving are his wife of more than 60 years, Sue Elliott; sons, Bert Whitmore (Brenda) Elliott, Jay Peter (Patty) Elliott and Matthew Scott Elliott; grandchildren, Bert Timothy Elliott, Paul Andrew Elliott, and Kevin Michael Elliott, and Peter Thomas (Jodie) Elliott, Sarah Suzanne (Mark) Welch and Catherine Anne Elliott; and great granddaughter, Leah Elizabeth Welch.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 a.m.



The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Bert's name be made to the Bert & Sue Whitmore Elliott Scholarship Fund at the Lawrence University in Appleton, WI or to a .



Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019