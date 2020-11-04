Bert Roland Bender
Bert Roland Bender Jr., age 86, of Walbridge passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, November 1. He was the youngest of twelve children born to Bert and Ruth Bender of East Toledo. Their parents died at young ages, and the siblings remained very close, loving and supporting each other throughout their entire lives. "Rollie", as he was known to family, made his home with his sisters' families as he grew up. He was preceded in death by his parents; and all of his brothers and sisters, Dick, Ruth, Mary Ann, Phyllis, Betty, Kenny, Jim, Carol, Claudie and Art.
Bert proudly served in the U.S. Air force and travelled extensively as an airplane mechanic on the flight crew. Upon discharge, he worked many years at Ransom and Randolph, Maumee, and retired from there.
Although he never married nor had children, Bert was a proud and loving uncle to four generations of nieces and nephews. He was always included in all family holidays and celebrations. Our Uncle Rollie was a kind and generous man with simple tastes. He enjoyed all things nature, gardening, sharing meals and following his favorite teams, the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of his life revolved around in being included in his family's activities. As his health declined, we were sad to see him unable to maintain even his most simple routines. However, he remained uncomplaining and appreciative of all help.
Our family has always been grateful and proud that he achieved sobriety and maintained it for over forty years.
Funeral services will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, Thursday November 5. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., followed by the service and burial with military honors at Willow Cemetery. Please observe Covid guidelines requiring masks and safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your favorite charity
Heartfelt thanks to Walbridge Police Officer Terry Glosser and the emergency response team. And to our cousin, Bob Curavo, whose loyal companionship brightened Uncle Rollies long days.
Dear Uncle, you will be missed, but we take great delight in your return to the God who made you, and the joyful reunion that is your family circle, now complete.