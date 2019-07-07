Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Beryl M. (Smith) Reynolds


1919 - 2019
Beryl M. (Smith) Reynolds Obituary
Beryl M. (Smith) Reynolds

Heaven received an angel today, Beryl, age 99, passed away on July 3, 2019, she was born on December 23, 1919. She was the daughter of Clarence E. Smith and Iva May (Sheppard) Smith born in Toledo Ohio. Beryl was the last surviving daughter, her siblings included, Mildred, Nina, Verna, Grace, and Jack Smith.

She was employed part time at Anthony Wayne Schools, until her husband retired they traveled the United States. She always loved gardening and fishing and always caught the biggest fish!

On July 31, 1940 she married the love of her life Gaylord L Reynolds. He preceded her in death in 2010. Together they raised 4 children in Waterville, Ohio. Beryl is survived by her children, Thomas L (Sally) Reyonlds, Patsy (Tim) Motts, and Gayle (James) Sass, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis in 1967, husband Gaylord, and 5 siblings.

Many thanks from the family for all the kind love and attention from Swanton Health Care and Joanie Rubel and her team at Great Lakes Caring.

Funeral Services will be held at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse Ohio on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH. Memorial Contributions can be made to the donator's choice or to Humane Ohio, 3131 Tremainsville Road, Toledo Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
