Bessie GregoryJanuary 5, 1928 - November 10, 2020Bessie (Fitzgerald) Gregory of Toledo, OH, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. She was born January 5, 1928, in Chatham, VA, to the late John and Eva Fitzgerald.She worked as a healthcare giver for several years providing optimum care and and compassion to those in need. She was a woman of faith whose generosity was endless providing open doors to all she encountered. She exuded strength, was a hard worker, with an infectious sense of humor. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook for her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Gregory; her grandson, Duane Gregory; daughter-in-law, Michelle Gregory; her life partner, Josephus Williams, and twelve brothers and sisters.She is survived by her children, James Lewis Gregory (Kathy), Sheila Ann Foster (Dewey), Danny Gregory; special goddaughter, Ann Marie Hammond; grandchildren, Sharhanda Stockman, Damond Gregory, Laurice Haycraft, DeOnna Gregory, Erika Gregory, Ashley Gregory; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.