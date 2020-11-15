1/1
Bessie Gregory
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Gregory

January 5, 1928 - November 10, 2020

Bessie (Fitzgerald) Gregory of Toledo, OH, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. She was born January 5, 1928, in Chatham, VA, to the late John and Eva Fitzgerald.

She worked as a healthcare giver for several years providing optimum care and and compassion to those in need. She was a woman of faith whose generosity was endless providing open doors to all she encountered. She exuded strength, was a hard worker, with an infectious sense of humor. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Gregory; her grandson, Duane Gregory; daughter-in-law, Michelle Gregory; her life partner, Josephus Williams, and twelve brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, James Lewis Gregory (Kathy), Sheila Ann Foster (Dewey), Danny Gregory; special goddaughter, Ann Marie Hammond; grandchildren, Sharhanda Stockman, Damond Gregory, Laurice Haycraft, DeOnna Gregory, Erika Gregory, Ashley Gregory; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

www.houseofday.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved