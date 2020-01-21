|
|
Bessie Louise Wright
Bessie Louise Wright, age 85, of Toledo, died January 18, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital, Maumee. She was born June 7, 1934 in Kentucky to the late Joseph and Anna Mae (Burke) Saylor. Bessie married Clarence Henry Wright on May 27, 1989 and he preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by children, Danny, Clark DeMoe and Cherie Abalos; and grandson, Michael Petrey.
Bessie was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her large family. She was also employed with the University of Toledo in food service. In her free time, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens and was an avid reader. Bessie was a longtime member of the Friends of the Library in Floral City, FL, where she resided for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carol DeMoe, Sandra Moskwa (Jed), Darlene Stuard (Bernie), Charlene Meisner (Nick), Charles DeMoe (Cathy), Holly Sayre, Rick DeMoe (Tonya), Kim Braden (Ryan); 24 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Bessie's name are suggested to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020