Mother Bessie M. Luckett
Mother Bessie M. Luckett

Mother Luckett, 81, passed Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the ProMedica Bay Park Hospital. She is survived by son, Gary Black; grandchildren, Gary II and Simone Black and Adrian West; brother, Bruce Wallace and sister, Mae Sou McNutt. Family Hour/Wake and Private Funeral Service 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. respectively, Friday, May 22, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Reverend Gary Black, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Wake
09:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
MAY
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
