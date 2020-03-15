|
Bessie M. Vogel-Fisher
November 7, 1930 - March 12, 2020
Bessie M. Vogel-Fisher, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on November 7, 1930 to William and Margaret (Balog) Rosonski. Bessie worked as a waitress at the Sylvania Country Club before retiring in 1993. She was a member at St. Joseph's Church in Erie. Bessie was an extremely talented artist, enjoyed painting wood carvings and decorating cakes.
Bessie is survived by her husband, Dan; daughters, Laura Trabbic, Lynn Widmer; son Edmund (Maureen) Vogel; step-daughter, Debbie Pruss; 7 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edmund Vogel; son-in-law, Ward "Woody" Trabbic; and several siblings.
In accordance with Bessie's wishes services will remain private. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020