Home

POWERED BY

Bessie M. Vogel-Fisher


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie M. Vogel-Fisher Obituary
Bessie M. Vogel-Fisher

November 7, 1930 - March 12, 2020

Bessie M. Vogel-Fisher, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on November 7, 1930 to William and Margaret (Balog) Rosonski. Bessie worked as a waitress at the Sylvania Country Club before retiring in 1993. She was a member at St. Joseph's Church in Erie. Bessie was an extremely talented artist, enjoyed painting wood carvings and decorating cakes.

Bessie is survived by her husband, Dan; daughters, Laura Trabbic, Lynn Widmer; son Edmund (Maureen) Vogel; step-daughter, Debbie Pruss; 7 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edmund Vogel; son-in-law, Ward "Woody" Trabbic; and several siblings.

In accordance with Bessie's wishes services will remain private. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -