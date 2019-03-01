Home

Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Woodville, OH
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Woodville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Woodville, OH
Beth A. Lucas


Beth A. Lucas Obituary
Beth A. Lucas

Beth A. Lucas, 45, of Gibsonburg, OH, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 24, 1973 to Larry and Alice (Brown) Lucas in Toledo, OH. Beth was a 1992 graduate of Lake High School and later attended Owens Community College and Wright State University. She was a gifted crafter and artist; enjoyed playing games, traveling to Amish Country and visiting Florida with her family when she could. Beth may have endured a disability; however, those limitations did not keep her from helping her niece and nephew get ready for school each morning, before seeing them off on the school bus. It was her family that was the center of her life and being with them brought her the greatest joy and happiness. Beth is survived by her parents: Larry and Alice Lucas of Gibsonburg, brother: Brad Lucas of Gibsonburg, niece and nephew: Olivia and Oliver Lucas, numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Family and friends will be received 3-8 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. Funeral Services will be at the funeral Home 11 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Officiant will be Fr. Timothy Ferris. Interment will be in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The University of Toledo Medical Center. The family wants to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of the UTMC, ICU for the professional tender care they gave to Beth. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 1, 2019
