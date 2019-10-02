Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
4100 Harvest Lane
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
4100 Harvest Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Essex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Essex


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth Essex Obituary
Beth Essex

Beth Essex, 72, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 29, at Ebeid Hospice.

She was born September 2, 1947 to Thomas and Marion (Ness) Essex. She is survived by children, Jesse Levi Rowe of Sidney, Australia, and Christine Rakay of Lindsey, Ohio; siblings, Linda (Jim) Thibert, Cheryl (Tom) Ward, and Michelle (John) Newton; and two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Patrick Essex, Thomas Essex, and Jane Womack.

Beth was known throughout the community and befriended many with whom she came in contact. She paved her own ecumenical trail building friendships with staff and members of churches of many faiths in the Toledo area. She was known for getting around town most recently in her white van serving as her home, and previously on her bicycle.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 4, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, or the Toledo Area Humane Society. Arrangements by the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now