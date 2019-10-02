|
|
Beth Essex
Beth Essex, 72, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 29, at Ebeid Hospice.
She was born September 2, 1947 to Thomas and Marion (Ness) Essex. She is survived by children, Jesse Levi Rowe of Sidney, Australia, and Christine Rakay of Lindsey, Ohio; siblings, Linda (Jim) Thibert, Cheryl (Tom) Ward, and Michelle (John) Newton; and two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Patrick Essex, Thomas Essex, and Jane Womack.
Beth was known throughout the community and befriended many with whom she came in contact. She paved her own ecumenical trail building friendships with staff and members of churches of many faiths in the Toledo area. She was known for getting around town most recently in her white van serving as her home, and previously on her bicycle.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 4, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, or the Toledo Area Humane Society. Arrangements by the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019