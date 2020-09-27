Betsy Ann Dieball
02/18/1983 - 09/22/2020
Betsy Ann Dieball, age 37, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly from a short illness on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1983, to Frank and Cindy (Kunz) Dieball Jr. in Sylvania, Ohio. Betsy was employed at DRS Industrial and Wheeler Farms.
Betsy is survived by her mother, Cindy (Richard "Rusty") Sinclair; father, Frank (Darlene) Dieball Jr.; sister, Jamie (John) Sampsel; step-siblings, Leslie (John) McEvoy, Allen (Laura) Sinclair, Tammy (Rob) Cisneros and special friend, Tom Zachrich. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Dakota, Orion, Kaidence, Delilah, Elliott and Scout.. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 3-8:00 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. A private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
.