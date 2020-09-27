1/1
Betsy Ann Dieball
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy Ann Dieball

02/18/1983 - 09/22/2020

Betsy Ann Dieball, age 37, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly from a short illness on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1983, to Frank and Cindy (Kunz) Dieball Jr. in Sylvania, Ohio. Betsy was employed at DRS Industrial and Wheeler Farms.

Betsy is survived by her mother, Cindy (Richard "Rusty") Sinclair; father, Frank (Darlene) Dieball Jr.; sister, Jamie (John) Sampsel; step-siblings, Leslie (John) McEvoy, Allen (Laura) Sinclair, Tammy (Rob) Cisneros and special friend, Tom Zachrich. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Dakota, Orion, Kaidence, Delilah, Elliott and Scout.. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 3-8:00 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. A private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
we are so sorry for your loss. please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. we love you all. Cathy Burkett and Beth Lawson
beth lawson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved