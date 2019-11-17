|
Betsy "Fred" Jurrus 1958-2019
Betsy Jurrus, better known as Fred, died November 7th, 2019 from ovarian cancer at the age of 61. I was originally diagnosed in 2010 with recurrence diagnosed in 2018.
I, Betsy-Fred, was a nurse for 41 years employed with The Toledo Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio, where I cultivated a wonderful garden of friends. My husband, Dennie, predeceased me in 2014 after losing his life to skin cancer. During our 39 years of marriage we enjoyed many vacations with family and friends. Our adventures included camping trips to South Bass Island and southern Ohio, train trips to Toronto, downhill skiing in Michigan, Canada and the Rockies, white water rafting in W. Virginia, beachfront at Topsail Island, and February beach vacations in Mexico. Most of all, we enjoyed time spent at the Mayfly Republic, the home we built on Beach Road on Kelleys Island.
In addition to my husband, Dennie, I am predeceased by my Father, Brooks Hoskinson and sisters, Molly Hoskinson and Judy Hottle. I am survived by my Mother, Gloria Hoskinson; brothers, Chris Hoskinson and David (Debbie) Hoskinson; brother-in-law, Chuck Hottle and sister, Laura (Lenny) Augustyniak, and kitty companions Sierra, Precious and Norman.
I would like to thank all of my compassionate care givers and friends whom have successfully helped make my journey lighter because of their unselfishness. You all know who you are.
I request no services or visitation. I have donated my body to the University of Toledo Anatomical Donation Program.
I request that a glass be raised on my and Dennie's respective birthdays, June 4th and September 25th, in celebration of two lives lived well. Happiness is only real when shared.
A memorial celebration for Fred will be announced after the New Year for family and close friends to come together.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019