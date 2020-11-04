Bette Jane ShafferBette Jane Shaffer, 100, of Swanton, formerly Holland, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her residence at Swanton Health Care. She was born on December 21, 1919, in New Philadelphia, OH, to George S. and Mary Jane (Spring) DeMuth and she married Richard Shaffer, Sr. on January 28, 1942, in Perrysburg, OH.Bette was very proud to be a registered nurse and spent her career caring for patients at many healthcare facilities. She was an avid gardener and baker and loved horses and dogs, especially German Shepherds. Bette was also longtime and founding member of Providence Lutheran Church in Holland.Bette is survived by her loving son, Richard (Diana) Shaffer; granddaughter, Lisa Shaffer; and great granddaughter, Cathy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Shaffer, Sr.; grandson, Jeffrey Shaffer; and brother, Max Demuth.Friends will be received on Thursday, November, 5, 2020, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM in Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to Providence Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories can be shared at