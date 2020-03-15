|
Bette M. Jagodzinski
Bette M. Jagodzinski, age 95, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 14, 1924 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Stella C. (Grzelek) Michalak. Betty was a longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and member of their Altar Rosary Society. An avid bowler in her younger years, she enjoyed bowling on the Regina Coeli Bowling League for 25 years. Betty was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother and homemaker. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Bette is survived by her sons, Raymond (Patsy), Robert (Lee Anne), and Ronald Jagodzinski; brother, Robert (Patricia) Michalak; sister, Violet Harrison; brother, Clarence (Marilyn) Michalak; daughter-in-law, Sue Jagodzinski; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Richard; 3 grandchildren; and parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at St. Adalbert Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to a . Online condolences can be shared at
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020