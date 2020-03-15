Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church

Bette M. Jagodzinski


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette M. Jagodzinski Obituary
Bette M. Jagodzinski

Bette M. Jagodzinski, age 95, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 14, 1924 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Stella C. (Grzelek) Michalak. Betty was a longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and member of their Altar Rosary Society. An avid bowler in her younger years, she enjoyed bowling on the Regina Coeli Bowling League for 25 years. Betty was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother and homemaker. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Bette is survived by her sons, Raymond (Patsy), Robert (Lee Anne), and Ronald Jagodzinski; brother, Robert (Patricia) Michalak; sister, Violet Harrison; brother, Clarence (Marilyn) Michalak; daughter-in-law, Sue Jagodzinski; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Richard; 3 grandchildren; and parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at St. Adalbert Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to a . Online condolences can be shared at

Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -