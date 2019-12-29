The Blade Obituaries
Betty A. Billau


1929 - 2019
Betty A. Billau Obituary
Betty A. Billau

Betty Anne Billau, age 90, passed away on December 27, 2019 in Sylvania, Ohio. Betty was born on January 11, 1929 in Sylvania, the daughter of the late Edwin C. and Claire E. (Scofield) Kroll. She was a 1947 graduate of Burnham High School. After graduation, Betty spent the majority of her career as a bookkeeper in the automotive industry until her retirement in 1985. Her lifelong joys were being in the outdoors, tending to her garden and joining in on a round of golf.

Betty is survived by her sons, Gerald (Linda), Dennis (Ellen) of Bellevue, NE, Donn (Theresa) of Shreveport, LA, daughter-in-law, Tina (Richard) of Chandler, AZ; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and siblings, Shirley Brodbeck, Thomas Kroll, David Kroll and Linda Kroll.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Robert Billau; son, Richard and brothers, William and James.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Sunset Village Community for their loving care and support. A memorial service will be private. Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
