Betty A. Knopp



To the dulcet tones of Pachelbel's Canon in D, Betty A. Knopp, 99, passed from this mortal life into life eternal with her Heavenly Father on April 15, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1920 to Howard Kirby and Cleva Orton Kirby. Betty had been a resident of Ohio Living Swan Creek and a lifetime resident of S. Toledo. Betty was a 1937 graduate of Libbey High School. She graduated from Davis Business College in 1939. She was employed at Owens Illinois, Toledo Edison, Penta County Vocational School, and retired from Owens Community College. Betty was a member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church, St. Petri Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church of Maumee. She married Richard W. Knopp, a Vice President of Toledo Home Federal, on October 21, 1944. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed the closeness of her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard, on October 10, 1994; her daughter, Marilyn Lucas and two half-brothers, Merle Hendricks and Herbert Hendricks. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Gavin Pitt) Armstrong and Nancy (Carl Kuhlman) Ruff; sister-in-law, Mary Knopp; grand children, Todd (Heather) Armstrong, Jason (Marlo) Armstrong, Jessica Connor, Jodi (Scott) Miller, Megan (Ryan) Weyer, Brian (Kelly) Ruff; ten great grandchildren; nieces, Lisa Johnson, Barbara Grogan and Michelle O'Shea and her extended family in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Colorado and Idaho.



Visitation will be on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek, Toledo, Ohio from 9:00-10:00a.m. with a Memorial Service at 10:00.



Memorial donations can be made to Ohio Living Swan Creek or Donor's choice. The family would like to express their thanks to all the staff at Swan Creek for their devotion and care.



walterfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019