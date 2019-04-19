Betty A. Walker



"Don't grieve for me for now I'm free, to follow the path God made for me."



Betty A. Walker, 65, formerly of Walbridge, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on December 16, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to Lawrence and Violet (Cornes) Frick. Betty was a laborer for Norplas Industries, Inc. in Northwood for over ten years. She was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and a former member of the A.R.M.S Motorcycle Club, the world's largest clean and sober motorcycle association.



She was preceded in death by her parents and longtime love, Richard E. "Kickstart" Betcher, Jr.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas Frick, Alex Walker, Angela (Eric) Loynd, and Melissa (Mario); grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Evan, Thomas "T.J." Frick, Jr., Brittaney (Nate) Resnick, Justin, Brianna, Joshua, and Bethaney Walker, Sheana and Caitlynee Loynd, Jordan Feltis and Johnny Tokar; and siblings, Georgia Ann (Artie) Agapitos, Diane (Dale) Johnson, and George Frick.



Friends will be received on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) with Funeral Services being held in the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences to Betty's family may left at:



www.witzlershankfh.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2019