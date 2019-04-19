Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty A. Walker


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty A. Walker Obituary
Betty A. Walker

"Don't grieve for me for now I'm free, to follow the path God made for me."

Betty A. Walker, 65, formerly of Walbridge, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on December 16, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to Lawrence and Violet (Cornes) Frick. Betty was a laborer for Norplas Industries, Inc. in Northwood for over ten years. She was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and a former member of the A.R.M.S Motorcycle Club, the world's largest clean and sober motorcycle association.

She was preceded in death by her parents and longtime love, Richard E. "Kickstart" Betcher, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas Frick, Alex Walker, Angela (Eric) Loynd, and Melissa (Mario); grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Evan, Thomas "T.J." Frick, Jr., Brittaney (Nate) Resnick, Justin, Brianna, Joshua, and Bethaney Walker, Sheana and Caitlynee Loynd, Jordan Feltis and Johnny Tokar; and siblings, Georgia Ann (Artie) Agapitos, Diane (Dale) Johnson, and George Frick.

Friends will be received on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) with Funeral Services being held in the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences to Betty's family may left at:

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now