Betty Ann Bais
Betty Ann Bais, age 71, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 20, 1948, in Toledo, OH, to Floyd and Elizabeth (Jozsa) Murray. A graduate of Woodward High School, she worked at James Pharmacy for 25 years, and later in the billing and claims department at Omni Care. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Betty was a loving wife, mother, Nana, and great-Nana who cherished her family every minute they were together. An excellent cook, she loved hosting Sunday dinners with her kids and grandkids where her delicious baked beans and macaroni salad were often requested. She enjoyed cheering her grandkids on at all their sporting events, playing cards with her sisters-in-law, and shopping with whom ever was willing to drive her. Family isn't always blood as Betty was "Mom" to many and "Nana" to all.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph Bais Sr.; and brothers, John, Steve, and Floyd Murray. She is survived by her children, Joseph (Kim) Bais Jr., Becky (Deron) Dempsey, and Robert Bais; grandchildren, Cierra and Devon Dempsey, Alyssa Bais, and Brycen and Macen Bais; great-grandchildren, Aubriella, Brady, Alani, Carsyn, and Tate (on the way); along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and canine companion, "Stella".
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30 from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Friday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Adalbert Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Toledo Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020