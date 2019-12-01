|
|
Betty Ann (Wenig) Lange, 72, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in her home. She was born in Toledo, OH on May 5, 1947 to Milton and Betty (Soltis) Wenig. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and attended Bowling Green State University. Betty met the love of her life, Tom, at BGSU. She worked for over 30 years in sales at K-Mart, then Bostwick-Braun and the Andersons. Betty loved to travel; especially to VA Beach, Florida, Idaho, and the family fishing trips to Minnesota. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing bingo, fishing, and cards. Much of Betty's time was spent volunteering for numerous local organizations such as, Heartbeat of Toledo, Little Flower Church, St. Vincent De Paul, Alter and Rosary Society, and Life Teens (a group for high school aged teens which Betty affectionately referred to as "her kids").
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Tom; daughters, Laura (Greg) Wyandt, Lynette Lange (Keith Davis); granddaughter, Megan Wyandt; brother, Raymond (Deborah) Wenig; sister, Barbara (Jack) Revill; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt Virginia (Wenig) Thompson.
Friends will be received on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422), where a Scripture Service will take place at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to Heartbeat of Toledo, St Vincent De Paul, or .
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019