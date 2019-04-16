Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Southern Funeral Care
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Southern Funeral Care
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Thatcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Thatcher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Ann Thatcher Obituary
Betty Ann Thatcher

Betty A. Thatcher, 85, of Riverview, passed away peacefully surrounded by her girls and loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband, August; daughter, Carol Thomas; 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Waldfogel, Ellen Williams (Chester), Francis Thatcher, and Gerri Huston (Chris); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Marty Thomas. Betty was a lifelong resident of Swanton, OH, until moving to the Riverview area in 2003.

A celebration of life service will be conducted on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Southern Funeral Care with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. SouthernFuneralCare.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.