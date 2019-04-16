|
Betty Ann Thatcher
Betty A. Thatcher, 85, of Riverview, passed away peacefully surrounded by her girls and loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband, August; daughter, Carol Thomas; 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Waldfogel, Ellen Williams (Chester), Francis Thatcher, and Gerri Huston (Chris); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Marty Thomas. Betty was a lifelong resident of Swanton, OH, until moving to the Riverview area in 2003.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Southern Funeral Care with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019