Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Vordeburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Vordeburg


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Ann Vordeburg Obituary
Betty Ann Vordeburg

Betty Ann Vordeburg, age 94, of Toledo, passed away February 18, 2019. Betty Ann was born January 31, 1925 in Toledo to Andrew and Mary (Lebo) Sedlock.

She was employed with the Dura Corporation for more than 35 years, an active member of UAW and attended Mayfair Plymouth Church. Following retirement from Dura she worked for Joey's Supper Club. Betty enjoyed tutoring 2nd grade reading, cooking and catering for many gatherings and celebrations. She loved spending time with her family and fishing nearly every weekend. An avid softball player in the 40's and 50's along with bowling at Hagerty's.

In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her loving husband Robert E. Vordeburg; Sister, Olga Orban and Brothers, William and Andrew Sedlock. She will be missed greatly by her Daughter, Michelle Calaway (Keven Knight); Son, Robert (Kathy) Vordeburg; Grandsons, Eric and Kevin Vordeburg; Granddaughter, Christine (Paul) Fuller, Great-Grandchildren, Victoria, Jacob & David Fuller, Gage & Logan Vordeburg, Keegan Gustinis; many nieces, nephews and her loyal companion "Peanuts".

The family will receive guests Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419) 473-0300. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by an internment service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to The Toledo Animal Rescue in Betty Ann's memory.

To leave a special message for Betty's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now