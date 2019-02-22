Betty Ann Vordeburg



Betty Ann Vordeburg, age 94, of Toledo, passed away February 18, 2019. Betty Ann was born January 31, 1925 in Toledo to Andrew and Mary (Lebo) Sedlock.



She was employed with the Dura Corporation for more than 35 years, an active member of UAW and attended Mayfair Plymouth Church. Following retirement from Dura she worked for Joey's Supper Club. Betty enjoyed tutoring 2nd grade reading, cooking and catering for many gatherings and celebrations. She loved spending time with her family and fishing nearly every weekend. An avid softball player in the 40's and 50's along with bowling at Hagerty's.



In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her loving husband Robert E. Vordeburg; Sister, Olga Orban and Brothers, William and Andrew Sedlock. She will be missed greatly by her Daughter, Michelle Calaway (Keven Knight); Son, Robert (Kathy) Vordeburg; Grandsons, Eric and Kevin Vordeburg; Granddaughter, Christine (Paul) Fuller, Great-Grandchildren, Victoria, Jacob & David Fuller, Gage & Logan Vordeburg, Keegan Gustinis; many nieces, nephews and her loyal companion "Peanuts".



The family will receive guests Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419) 473-0300. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by an internment service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to The Toledo Animal Rescue in Betty Ann's memory.



To leave a special message for Betty's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary