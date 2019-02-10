|
Betty Biegun
Betty Biegun, age 84, formerly of Toledo Ohio, passed away in Henry Ford Hospital Detroit MI, February 4, 2019. Daughter of Walter and Margaret Munson. She leaves behind sons, Earl Brabb, Milton (Karen) Brabb, Terry Griffith, Carl Specht; daughters, Margaret (John) Dandar, Valerie (Bob) MacAninch; grandsons, James (Bridget) Kuebler, Ryan ManAninch and Matt MacAninch; granddaughters, Lindsey McNutt; as well as many great grandchildren. She had a life well lived and loved. Her wish and prayer would be that they all come to Jesus one day soon.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019