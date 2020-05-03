Betty Carpenter
1923 - 2020
Betty Carpenter

Betty Carpenter, age 97, a longtime resident of Point Place, died April 26, 2020 at Sunset Village in Sylvania. Betty was born March 16, 1923 in Dawson, Oklahoma to the late Earl and Alyce (Heyer) Peppers. She married Herbert John Carpenter, Sr. in 1940 and together they shared 62 wonderful years until his passing in 2002.

A devoted wife and mother, Betty was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed travelling with her husband. Together they visited many Canadian provinces, all 50 states and parts of Mexico. She loved spending time with her family. She had a terrific sense of humor, a quick wit and encouraged others with her positive attitude. Betty was a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Point Place.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Sandra Mowery of Leesburg, FL, Sue (Robert) Oberly of Ottawa Hills and Herb (Terry) Carpenter of West Chester, OH; grandchildren, Michael (Maria) Bishop, Sean Bishop, Meghan (Christopher) Heaton, Ryan (Courtney) Oberly and Christopher (Jenn) Carpenter; eleven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She will also be missed by many special nephews and favorite nieces. Betty was also preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Peppers.

Due to the current circumstances, immediate services for Betty will be private. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in her name are suggested to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church of Sylvania.

Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
