Betty Clarke-Palmer



Betty Clarke-Palmer, 85, of Bowling Green, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 17, 1934, in Bellevue, OH, to the late John and Dorothy (Covell) Clarke. She married Jim Palmer and together they raised a family and developed his business, Jim Palmer Excavating, before later divorcing.



Betty enjoyed working in her flower gardens, sewing, writing and spending time with her family. Throughout her life she enjoyed many career opportunities, but was most proud to be a prominent professional Astrologer, owner of an Interior Design business, Elegant Elements of Design, and in the final years of her life, a published children's author. She shared her love of music and art with her grandchildren and appreciated the beauty in all things. She will be remembered for her beauty, grace, love of peacocks and all things purple.



Surviving Betty are her six children and their families, Kerry, Lance, Kelly (Tom) Griffing, Aubrey (Bart) Chandler, Thomas (Kaitlin) and Lee (Lauren), Eric (Jackie), Nicholas (Chelsea) and Stephanie (Brett) Abke, Erin (Les) Szavuly, Palmer and Sabra, Brett (Lisa), Karson and Jimmie, Bethany (Scott) Eschedor, Isabella, August and Edison; and her great grandchildren, Harry, Ava, William and Aurora Griffing, Vivian Palmer and Emerson Abke. Also surviving is her dear friend, Glenn Beard. Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Dick; former husband, Jim Palmer, and fiance', Robert Fischer.



The family will receive guests at Christ United Methodist Church in Portage, OH, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service to celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 regulations, physical distancing and face coverings are requested. A private burial will be held in Bellevue, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by contributions in Betty's memory to Hospice of NW Ohio or Wood County Baptist Church, Bowling Green, OH.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store