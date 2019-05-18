Betty Dalton



Betty Dalton, age 95, loving wife of the late Dick Dalton for 58 years, loving mother of five girls: Patricia (Patrick) Byrne, Diane Dalton, Peggy (Peter) Casey, Mamie (Chris) Manchester, Jane (Dave) Radis. Grandmother to 14, great-grandmother to 11. Betty passed away on May 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born September, 26, 1923, on a farm in Fort Jennings, Ohio to Christine and Sylvester Kohls. She had four siblings. In addition to her family, Betty loved cooking, golf, bridge, needlework, reading and having a Manhatten or glass of wine each evening. She cared deeply for her country and followed current events closely. She considered her biggest US concern to be gun control. She was a wonderful combination of elegance, humor, and humility. Her incredible smile and gentle, yet feisty, spirit will be always be remembered. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Betty's life will be 3:00PM-5:00PM SUNDAY, MAY 19, 2019 at Johnson Romito Funeral Home, 9819 Darrow Rd., (Corner of Rt. 91 & Post Rd.), Twinsburg, OH (330-425-2244). Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 342 S. Chillicothe Rd, Aurora, OH. (Everyone please meet at church.) In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (www.csgv.org) or Habitat for Humanity of Portage County (www.habitatofportage.com).



Published in The Blade on May 18, 2019