Betty Elizabeth Calloway
Betty Elizabeth Calloway, 85, departed this life surrounded by her loving family on October 12, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on March 4, 1934 in Webster Groves, MO to James and Maggie Turner. She graduated from Douglass High School in 1952 before moving to Toledo. She met the love of her life, Hiram Calloway, and they were married on April 23, 1954. From this union, two beautiful children were born, Hiram Jr. and Linda.
Betty held various jobs before retiring from the UAW Local 12 Dues Office in 1994. Betty was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church. While healthy, she enjoyed traveling and shopping. In her later years, she enjoyed trips to the casino, Tyler Perry movies, and sharing laughs with her loved ones. Her laugh was infectious.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James Hooper and Maggie Turner; father-in-law, Obie G. Calloway; mother-in-law, Elouise Calloway; and first born granddaughter, Vanessa D. Calloway. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 65 years, Hiram Calloway Sr.; son, Hiram Calloway Jr. (Nicole); daughter, Linda Stockard; granddaughters, LaVandra Stockard and Jannah Calloway; great-granddaughters, Deneicia Cunningham, Danaiya Birch, Deyshanna Birch; great-grandson DeVonne Cunningham; and a host of loving family and devoted friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave. Family hour will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow at noon at the House of Day Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 19, 2019