Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Calloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Elizabeth Calloway


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Elizabeth Calloway Obituary
Betty Elizabeth Calloway

Betty Elizabeth Calloway, 85, departed this life surrounded by her loving family on October 12, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on March 4, 1934 in Webster Groves, MO to James and Maggie Turner. She graduated from Douglass High School in 1952 before moving to Toledo. She met the love of her life, Hiram Calloway, and they were married on April 23, 1954. From this union, two beautiful children were born, Hiram Jr. and Linda.

Betty held various jobs before retiring from the UAW Local 12 Dues Office in 1994. Betty was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church. While healthy, she enjoyed traveling and shopping. In her later years, she enjoyed trips to the casino, Tyler Perry movies, and sharing laughs with her loved ones. Her laugh was infectious.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James Hooper and Maggie Turner; father-in-law, Obie G. Calloway; mother-in-law, Elouise Calloway; and first born granddaughter, Vanessa D. Calloway. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 65 years, Hiram Calloway Sr.; son, Hiram Calloway Jr. (Nicole); daughter, Linda Stockard; granddaughters, LaVandra Stockard and Jannah Calloway; great-granddaughters, Deneicia Cunningham, Danaiya Birch, Deyshanna Birch; great-grandson DeVonne Cunningham; and a host of loving family and devoted friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave. Family hour will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow at noon at the House of Day Funeral Home.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now