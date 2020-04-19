Betty J. Chisholm
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Chisholm 5/22/1925 - 4/12/2020 Betty J. Chisholm, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 12, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born on May 22, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, to Marvin and Lena Barnhiser. Betty received her Associates Degree in Business from Stautzenberger College and was employed many years at St. Charles Hospital Pharmacy, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She was active with many organizations including: Past President of the Mercy St. Charles Auxiliary, Christ Dunberger American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Oregon Business & Professional Woman's Association, and the Little Sisters of the Poor Residents Council. Betty was a longtime resident of Little Sisters of the Poor / The Gardens of St. Francis. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and all her grandchildren. Betty was kind, outgoing, genuinely interested in others, and was often found sitting at the front desk and chatting with the secretary at the Home. She will be dearly missed. Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory; son, Kenneth (Bernice) Chisholm; grandchildren, Christopher (Dana) Chisholm, Nicholas Chisholm, Gregory Chisholm, Kathryn (Josh) Racz, Richard (Jackie) Ramsdell, and Cheney (Dan) Gadrim; great-grandchildren, Alaina Chisholm, Ian Chisholm, Parker Chisholm, Logan Chisholm, Brooklyn Chisholm, Brady Ramsdell, Bronson Ramsdell, Quinlynn Ramsdell, Vaughn Ramsdell, Burt Kozsey, Kennedy Woeller, Teagan Gadrim, Delaney Gadrim, Grayson Castle, Brittany Gadrim, Daniel Gadrim; cousin, Marilyn Hays and many many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard H. Chisholm; son, Richard D. Chisholm; and daughter, Karen S. Chisholm. There is no visitation due to the COVID19 pandemic and social distancing protocols. A Celebration of Betty's wonderful life will be held at the appropriate time in the future. Announcements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Center. www.freckchapel.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
May you feel our Fathers loving arms around you and his loving comfort. You are in my prayers.
Dawn Whitney
Friend
What a wonderful person she was. Always smiling and just a Sweetheart to everyone. She will be so missed.
Linda Fisher
Friend
Always smilimng and ready to help people
Roni Zak
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved