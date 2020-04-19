Betty J. Chisholm 5/22/1925 - 4/12/2020 Betty J. Chisholm, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 12, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born on May 22, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, to Marvin and Lena Barnhiser. Betty received her Associates Degree in Business from Stautzenberger College and was employed many years at St. Charles Hospital Pharmacy, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She was active with many organizations including: Past President of the Mercy St. Charles Auxiliary, Christ Dunberger American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Oregon Business & Professional Woman's Association, and the Little Sisters of the Poor Residents Council. Betty was a longtime resident of Little Sisters of the Poor / The Gardens of St. Francis. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and all her grandchildren. Betty was kind, outgoing, genuinely interested in others, and was often found sitting at the front desk and chatting with the secretary at the Home. She will be dearly missed. Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory; son, Kenneth (Bernice) Chisholm; grandchildren, Christopher (Dana) Chisholm, Nicholas Chisholm, Gregory Chisholm, Kathryn (Josh) Racz, Richard (Jackie) Ramsdell, and Cheney (Dan) Gadrim; great-grandchildren, Alaina Chisholm, Ian Chisholm, Parker Chisholm, Logan Chisholm, Brooklyn Chisholm, Brady Ramsdell, Bronson Ramsdell, Quinlynn Ramsdell, Vaughn Ramsdell, Burt Kozsey, Kennedy Woeller, Teagan Gadrim, Delaney Gadrim, Grayson Castle, Brittany Gadrim, Daniel Gadrim; cousin, Marilyn Hays and many many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard H. Chisholm; son, Richard D. Chisholm; and daughter, Karen S. Chisholm. There is no visitation due to the COVID19 pandemic and social distancing protocols. A Celebration of Betty's wonderful life will be held at the appropriate time in the future. Announcements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Center. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.