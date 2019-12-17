|
|
Betty J. Cichocki
Betty J. Cichocki, age 93, formerly of Temperance, MI and Chase St. in Toledo, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 1, 1926 in Toledo, OH to Joe and Nina (McClugig) Dempsey. Betty worked for the Toledo Public Schools as a teacher's aide for 4 years and enjoyed being a homemaker as well. A wonderful mother, excellent cook and baker, Betty was also a PTA mom at Chase and Riverside elementary schools. She was a former member of St. James Methodist Church.
Betty is survived by her sons, John (Ellie), Mark (Bobbi), and David (Michelle) Cichocki; daughter, Susan (Thomas) Cichoki; brother, Joseph (Sandy) Dempsey; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore Cichocki; brothers, Richard and Jack Dempsey; sisters, Virginia Kujawa and Joann Donahue; and great grandson, Riley Cichocki.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Kuhlman presiding. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared with the family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019