Betty J. Heilman, 87, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Orchard Villa. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 29, 1931 to George and Anna (Pelyhe) Danko. Betty worked at Sears for over 22 years, before retiring in 1992. During the holidays, she worked at Glauser's Flowers, making corsages. She loved to read and put puzzles together. Betty was a member of the Red Hat Club, loved bingo and playing Bunco at the Senior Center.



Betty was extremely friendly and outgoing. She always made new friends, no matter where she was. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.



Betty is survived by her children, Linda (Rick) Mabry, Susan (John) Jaegly, Robert (Debbie) Heilman and George Heilman; grandchildren, Mike, Mark, Melissa, Christopher, Danielle, Amanda, Rachel, RJ, Bethany, Ashley, Andrew and Andrea; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Helen, Jim, John and Marlene, Katie, Richard and Sandy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents; grandchild, Stephanie; and siblings, George, Mary, Mike and Pearl.



Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm-8:00 pm. A private burial will take place in Lake Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Diabetes Foundation or the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019