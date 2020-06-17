Betty J. Kadlick
Betty J. Kadlick, 93, of Genoa, Ohio, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Genoa Retirement Village, in Genoa. She was born in Toledo on July 28, 1926 the daughter of Frank and Anna (Hesoun) Straka, and graduated from Scott High School. On August 25, 1951, in Toledo, she married the love of her life, Frank J. Kadlick. He preceded her in death on December 9, 1993 after 42 years of marriage.
Betty was a data processor for the Toledo Board of Education for 25 years until her retirement and had worked for the former National Family Opinion in Toledo and Perrysburg, Ohio. Betty was very active her whole life as a member and gymnast of the Czechoslovakian Society of America, the German American Festival, where she peeled hundreds of pounds of potatoes and baked many sweets. She served as secretary for the GAF retirees Club for many years. Her children always remember her as being involved with the Toledo Public Schools, serving as secretary for the Oakdale PTA as well as any activities related to her children's school life. Betty could often be found working the polls during an election, knitting thousands of items that she would donate to deserving organizations and listening to her favorite Czech Polka music. She cherished her membership at the Trinity United Church of Christ, in Elliston, Ohio, and her volunteer hours spent as a member of the Trinity Women's Fellowship.
Betty is cherished by those she loves, her children, Douglas (Pam) Kadlick, Anna (Mike) Diekman and Frank (Diane) Kadlick; grandchildren, Chris (Lindsay), Sarah (Matt), Jeremy (Stephanie), Zach (Rebecca), Nathan, Jordan and Gage; and great grandchildren, Wesley, Mila, Callie, Brady, Abby, Georgia and Lucy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary Brymer; brothers, Arnold, Edward, Joe and Frank Straka; and sisters, Helen Komorowski and Agnes Preston.
Due to the restrictions on gatherings at this time, the family will conduct a private graveside service at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. There will be a Celebration of Life service scheduled for a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions for Betty be directed to Trinity United Church of Christ, 17955 W. Third Street, Elliston, Ohio 43432. The family has entrusted arrangements to the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.