Betty J. KinselBetty L. Kinsel, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Betty was born in Toledo, Ohio, July 1, 1931, to John and Loretta Hart. After her mother's death, she was adopted by Florence and Elmer Long. Betty graduated from Clay High School in 1949 and Maumee Valley Hospital Nursing School in 1952. She worked as a registered nurse at the Lutheran Home of Toledo for 28 years and was a longtime member of First St. Mark Lutheran Church.Betty is survived by her son, Mark (Kathy) Kinsel; grandson, Steven Kinsel; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar; 4 siblings.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Funeral services Monday, August 31, 2020, at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to First St. Mark Lutheran Church.