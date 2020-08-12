Betty J. "Bea" Kroncke
Betty Jane Kroncke, 85 of Whitehouse, passed away peacefully at the Elizabeth Scott Center on Friday, August 8, 2020. Bea was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 29, 1934 to Raymond and Eleanor (Emch) Sargent. After graduating High School, Bea attended the University of Toledo. She was a member of Community Life Lutheran Church. Bea had worked for Hope United Methodist Day Care and also at the former Lion's Department Store. She had recently been volunteering at Whitehouse Primary. Her children and grandchildren were always her primary focus of her life. She had a keen interest in her family members. She prioritized knowing about their happenings and how they were doing. When her children were younger, she was very active with other parents and the school while they were growing up. Bea was a great listener and always had follow up questions with the next conversation. She was an avid reader and always loved being in a boat on the water. Bea's circle of friends kept her active in adult socialization. In her spare time she was always up for a game of cards, board games, or most recently Bee Rummy or Mexican Train.
She is survived by her children who will cherish her memory, Kathy (Fred) Slowik, Jeff (Trish) Kroncke, Beth (Matt) Holzemer, Mary Kroncke; grandchildren, Rachel (Mitch) Mielcarek, Jim and Josh Holzemer, Kevin and Nick Kroncke, Chris Slowik, Sam Hall; great grandchildren, Laila, Joey, Evelyn Mielcarek. Bea was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Todisco.
Visitation will be held at Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7200 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio on Friday, August 14 from 3:00-8:00 pm. where private family service will be held on Saturday, with interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Visitors are asked to be mindful of social distancing and asked to wear a mask as mandated by the governor. Funeral services will be livestreamed at www.egglestonmeinert.com
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Bea's memory are asked to consider Humane Ohio.