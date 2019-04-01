Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer - SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Heritage Church of God
3520 Strayer Rd.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Heritage Church of God
3520 Strayer Rd.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Betty J. Majot

Betty J. Majot, age 89, of Toledo, passed away March 30, 2019 peacefully surrounded by loving family members, to be with our Lord and the love of her life, her husband "Willy". Betty was born July 15, 1929 in Toledo to Clarence and Hazel (VanHorn) Keck. Betty retired from Toledo Scale in 1975 after 31 years of faithful service in HR with pension and payroll.

In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William Majot; sister, Sharon Keck and brother, Edward Keck. She is survived by her siblings, Ronald (Donna) Keck, Richard (Ginny) Keck, Shirley (Ray) Staniszewski, Larry (Susan) Keck, Karen Weller, Vickie (Dean) McCollum, Rickie (Karen) Keck; 16 nieces and nephews and several great and great great nieces and nephews.

Betty took pride in the fact that she and her husband Bill cleared the land and built a cottage on Lime Lake in Leelanau County, MI. Betty and Bill and the rest of the Keck family have enjoyed many family memories at "the lake".

The family will receive guests Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Heritage Church of God 3520 Strayer Rd. Maumee with visit beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of HomeInStead, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and her niece Shawn for the loving care that Betty received.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Church of God or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Betty's memory.

To leave a special message for Betty's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
