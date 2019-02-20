Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Betty J. McLuckie


Betty J. McLuckie Obituary
Betty J. McLuckie

Betty Jane (Helle) McLuckie, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away February 18, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Betty was born November 17, 1929, in Williston, Ohio, to Arthur and Estella (Base) Helle. Betty was a 1947 graduate of Genoa High School. On March 19, 1955, she married William G. McLuckie. Betty retired from JCPenney.

Betty is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Bill; daughter, Terry (Bill) Metzler; sons, Scott (Lora) McLuckie, Bill (Michele) McLuckie; grandchildren, Jeff (Rochelle) Zuccarell, Craig (Rachel) McLuckie, Crystal McLuckie and Corey McLuckie (Kayla Sulier); great-grandchildren, Evangeline and Samuel Zuccarell; brothers, Gerald Helle and Elroy Helle; sister, Phyllis Haeft, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Robert Helle, Gaylord Helle, Donald Helle, Marian Helle, Delores Fouke, Alice Nagy and Eileen Shinkle and grandson, Robby Panza.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8 pm at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Donations may be made to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave condolences for Betty's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
