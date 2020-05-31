Betty J. MetcalfeBetty J. Metcalfe, 83, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home. Betty was born on February 16, 1937, in Rocky Ridge, Ohio, to William and Dorothy (Draper) Brackett. Betty worked as a custodian at the University of Toledo for 11 years, retiring in 1999. Her hobbies included: reading, crossword puzzles, and visiting her favorite casinos.Betty is survived by her sons, Steven Goetz and Ricky (Sharon) Goetz; grandson, Jason Goetz and three step-grand children; along with 11 step-great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-great grand children; brother, William (Billy) Brackett (Lisa); along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Patsy Cox and Carolyn Pocse; and an infant brother.There will be private visitation at Eggleston Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury, OH, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 11:00 am - noon, graveside services will follow at Limestone Cemetery, Graytown, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of Northwest Ohio.