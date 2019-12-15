|
Betty J. Rusch-Sylak
Betty J. (Freiheit) Rusch-Sylak, 85, of Toledo, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 at StoryPoint of Waterville surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong Toledo resident, she was born June 4, 1934 to Harvey and Ethel (Griggs) Freiheit. A graduate of Woodward High School, class of '52, she was united in matrimony on July 11, 1952 to her high school sweetheart, C. Kenneth Rusch, a union that lasted until his passing on August 6, 2001. During their time together, they enjoyed a full and rich life with travels that included Hawaii, the Holy Land, and many long and frequent trips to Cape Coral, Florida, fleeing the Northwest Ohio winters. Together they raised two children, Pamela (John) Rusch-Thieman and Kenneth (Chelle) Rusch.
Betty was active in a variety of civic organizations, to include in the early years, the American Red Cross and as a voter registration worker for Washington Township for local elections. More recently, she was active as a member of the Toledo Symphony. She was an avid fan of the Mud Hens, Walleye, and in earlier years, the Diggers, enjoying many a game. After the untimely death of Ken, she went to her 50th high school reunion where she became reacquainted with Anthony Sylak. They were united in marriage in November 2004 and together they had a fun-filled life until his passing on November 12, 2018. During her marriage to Tony, they continued to enjoy family and travels, including an occasional cruise to Los Angeles to visit her stepson George Sylak, and many winters in Cape Coral.
She also enjoyed her grandchildren, Stephen (Tiffany) Roshong, Scott (Jennifer) Roshong, Shaun (Alexis) Roshong, Amanda (Joe) Rusch-Falaschi, and Benjamin Rusch; stepson George Sylak; nephew, Tom Freiheit and many great-grandchildren, too many to count. "Queen Betty" as she was called by the Storypoint staff, had a long and wonderful life. In addition to her parents; Ken and Tony, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gale Freiheit and son-in-law, Douglas Roshong.
Per the family's request, services and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). The family would like a special thank you to the loving and caring staff at StoryPoint, to include, but certainly not limited to, Wellness Director, Tara Smith and Leah LaRiche, and the staff of Elara Caring Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the . Condolences may be made to the family online at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019