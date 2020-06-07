Betty J. Schultz-BaumanBetty Jean Schultz-Bauman, 86 years old, of Waterville, OH passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Betty was born at home in Adams Township, Ohio to Frederick and Hazel (Ludwig) Briney. Betty married the late Russell Schultz in Clearwater Beach, FL on March 31, 1962. In 1995, Betty married the late Roy T. Bauman.Betty served in the Air Force during the Korean War in Minneapolis, MN and in Texas.Betty was the owner of Dozen Acres Horse Farm in Waterville where she raised horses for over 50 years. Betty and Russell trained Quarter Horse race horses and had a successful breeding operation. Betty loved to ride English jumpers, as well as teach and train horses and riders. She was a 4-H advisor for over 18 years and started the original Boots and Saddles 4-H Club in Lucas County. Working with young riders was a passion of hers.Betty also loved to fish and she was a talented seamstress. Betty designed and sewed many wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and ring pillows for friends and family.Betty is survived and forever will be missed by her children with Russell, Steven (Christina) Schultz of Waterville and Tia (Mark) Waisner of Holgate; sister, Donna Reece of Toledo; treasured grandchildren, Nick Herr, Tanner (Hadassah) Stakley, Taylor (Brandon) Smith, Emma Schultz, Cody (Paige) Bronson, Russell (Solange) Schultz, Harley Schultz, Clay Waisner, Jackson Schultz; step-grandchildren, Colin (Emily) Waisner, and Reed (Renee) Waisner.She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands; brothers, Paul and Norman Briney; sisters, Margaret Kirkendall and Helen McCabe, as well as 4 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be given by the family at a later date due to the Corona Virus Outbreak.Memorial contributions may be sent to the Anthony Wayne Equestrian Team in care of Diana King, 5101 Lose Road, Monclova, OH 43542 or the Chapel By-the-Sea Community Church, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater, FL 33767.