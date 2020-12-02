Betty Jane (Pocsik) Creps12/24/1927 - 11/29/2020Betty Jane Creps passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg. Betty was born on December 24, 1927 to John and Mary (Arvay) Pocsik. Betty graduated from Clay High School in 1945. In October 1948, shortly after the war she married Donald Creps 1948 and he survives. They had four children of whom Betty was extremely proud. It was very important to her that they all get a college education and she made sure that they did.Betty had many short-term jobs while the children were young, but once they were all in school Betty went to work at the Perrysburg Municipal Court and was there for over twenty years. She was very involved in the Business and Professional Women and the Red Hat Society. Upon retirement, she enjoyed babysitting and being with her grandchildren. This was special to her, as she never knew her own grandparents. Betty's mother's parents died young before she was born. Her father's parents were from Hungary and she never knew them.Betty was predeceased by sisters, Mary (Louis) Kaiser, Irene (Byron) Savage and brother, John Pocsik. She is survived by daughters, Analie (Pete) Kaighin and Randi (Jerry) Rehard, sons, Mike Creps (friend Brenda Lowe) and David (Laurie) Creps. Also, grandchildren, Kyle (Ron) Piekarzewski, Kari (Nowell) Hens, Justin (Melissa) Creps, Mallory (fiancé Dominic DeCesare) and Rachel Creps. Additionally three great grandsons, Breccan Rehard, Christian Hens and Michael A. Creps; as well as a great granddaughter, Ava Hens.Friends will be received Friday December 4, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg with a Funeral Service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg. Condolences may be made online to the family at: