Betty Jane Fowler



Betty J. Fowler, age 84, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday evening, April 15, 2019 under the care of Hospice of NW Ohio. She was born in Toledo on October 12, 1934 to Peter and Stella (Bielak) Borowski and grew up on their farm in Erie, Michigan. Betty graduated from Whitmer High School in 1952 and married Waldron E. Fowler on March 1, 1958. Betty worked as a keypunch operator at Sheller Globe and Cal-Tec, but what she really enjoyed was her last job in graphics design at the Sylvania Advantage newspaper for almost 10 years, retiring in 2000. She loved spending time with family, taking trips to Florida, Frankenmuth, and Shipshewana, baking, planting flowers, reading (a book a week!), and crocheting afghans for her children and grandchildren. She was a huge fan of the Detroit Tigers and Michigan Wolverines and, with her husband, an avid supporter when their children joined the Washington Steppers Drum & Baton Corp.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Waldron, daughter Sue and grandson Shane. Betty is survived by son, David (Cindy) Fowler; daughters, Cathy Fowler and Tina Poirier; granddaughters, Michelle Fowler, Cassie Fowler, Rebecca Poirier, Jessica Poirier, and Sara (Jessie) Nida; great-grandchildren, Micaiah, Leah, and Ezekiel.Private services were held on April 26th at Newcomer Funeral Home - NW Chapel, which assisted the family with professional services.Those wishing to make any donations in Betty's memory may do so to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.To leave a special message for Betty's family please visit,



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019