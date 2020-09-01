Betty Jane Pingle
Betty Jane Pingle of Waterville, Ohio, died peacefully on August 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Born on April 5, 1929, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Alva and Gertrude Morrison, she was the youngest of five children. Betty was the loving wife of Gerald (Joe) Pingle. They celebrated 36 years of marriage until his passing in 1985. Together they raised four children and were blessed with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed a long career with Johns Manville and retired as a purchasing coordinator. She loved spending time with her family, especially watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Betty and her pies were indispensable to most gatherings she attended. She adored gift-giving, and Christmas was very special to her. She delighted in laughter and every opportunity to gather with family.
Betty is survived by her children, Deb (John) Memmer of Waterville; David (Julie) Pingle of Waterville; Lynne (Art) Richards of Seabrook Island, South Carolina; and Jon (Brandon) Pingle of Holland, Ohio. She is cherished by her grandchildren, Susan (Will) Chaney; Matt Pingle; Aaron (Abby) Pingle; Joel Memmer; Chase Richards; Ryan (Amber) Pingle; Andrew (Anna) Richards; Jordan (Brooke) Pingle; and Brittany (Lucas) Pingle. She is survived as well by her eight great-grandchildren, Ramona and Maisie Pingle; Olivia and Kinslee Pingle; and Ella, Aiden, Jackson, and Liam Pingle. Also surviving Betty are her sisters-in-law, Rosemary Morrison, Margene Reese, Doris Pingle, and Beverly Millager; many nieces and nephews; and several good friends.
The family would like to thank the loving caregivers at Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for making the last months and weeks of her life comfortable.
A private family service will be held on September 4, 2020 before Betty is laid to rest beside Joe at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Waterville United Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.