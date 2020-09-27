Betty Jane Piotrowski
Betty Jane Piotrowski, age 93, of Rossford, passed away July 12, 2020 at the Elizabeth Scott Community. She was born September 16, 1926 in Toledo to Joseph and Pauline (Pawlikowski) Stanislawski. Betty was employed for 19 years at the University of Toledo at the Scott Park campus at various positions. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards and golfing with family and friends. Betty will be fondly remembered for her infectious smile.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Raymond Piotrowski; sisters, Dolly (Hank) Janiszewski and Gerrie (John) Bobak. Left to cherish Betty's memory are her children, Raymond (Jane) Peterson, Linda (Michael) Doyle, Ron Piotrowski, Marianne Keller, and Marlene (Rob) Sizemore; known to her grandchildren as "Granny" are Jodi, Tammy (Chuck), Mindy (Noel), Chad (Michelle), Bryan (Jen), Matt (Kristen), Mike (Stephanie), Sarah (Travis), Andrea (Justin), Madison, Jon (Corrin), Liz (Ryan), Duke (Rashin), Nikki and Brooke; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Paulette (Paul) Ekey, along with numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
A Memorial Mass for Betty will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Parish, 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg, OH 43551. (Masks are required with social distancing).
The family would like to extend a heart felt expression of gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Elizabeth Scott Community for their care and compassion given to Betty during her stay.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Betty's memory.
