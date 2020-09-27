1/1
Betty Jane Piotrowski
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane Piotrowski

Betty Jane Piotrowski, age 93, of Rossford, passed away July 12, 2020 at the Elizabeth Scott Community. She was born September 16, 1926 in Toledo to Joseph and Pauline (Pawlikowski) Stanislawski. Betty was employed for 19 years at the University of Toledo at the Scott Park campus at various positions. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards and golfing with family and friends. Betty will be fondly remembered for her infectious smile.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Raymond Piotrowski; sisters, Dolly (Hank) Janiszewski and Gerrie (John) Bobak. Left to cherish Betty's memory are her children, Raymond (Jane) Peterson, Linda (Michael) Doyle, Ron Piotrowski, Marianne Keller, and Marlene (Rob) Sizemore; known to her grandchildren as "Granny" are Jodi, Tammy (Chuck), Mindy (Noel), Chad (Michelle), Bryan (Jen), Matt (Kristen), Mike (Stephanie), Sarah (Travis), Andrea (Justin), Madison, Jon (Corrin), Liz (Ryan), Duke (Rashin), Nikki and Brooke; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Paulette (Paul) Ekey, along with numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

A Memorial Mass for Betty will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Parish, 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg, OH 43551. (Masks are required with social distancing).

The family would like to extend a heart felt expression of gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Elizabeth Scott Community for their care and compassion given to Betty during her stay.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Betty's memory.

To leave a special message for Betty's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose Parish
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved