Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Betty Jane Smith


1933 - 2019
Betty Jane Smith Obituary
Betty Jane Smith

Betty Jane Smith, age 86, of Toledo, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 in Mercy Health - St. Anne Hospital in Toledo. She was born on January 14, 1933 in Stonega, VA to Milton and Mable (Napier) Branson. Betty graduated from Appalachia High School. She married Martin D. Smith on February 15, 1952, they were married 60 years. Betty was an Avon representative for 32 years, leaving the business in December 2017. She enjoyed bowling, attending church, meeting new people, sharing her love for the Lord, helping those in need, thinking of others before herself, and spending quality time with family and friends. Betty was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all of those who were touched by her life.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Verdis; sister, Mae; and husband, Martin D. Smith. She is survived by her son, Martin David (Valerie Sue) Smith; grandchildren, Jessica and David Smith; brother, Joe (Jean) Branson, sister-in-law, Betty Moore, brother-in-law, John Durham, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for Betty will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday July 21, 2019 in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Monhollen officiating. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
