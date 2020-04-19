Betty Jean (Laurence) Holdridge Betty Jean (Laurence) Holdridge, age 89, died April 17, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Breckenridge, Texas on June 14, 1930, to the late Willie and Alla (Eatherton) Laurence. She graduated from Breckenridge High School and Texas Christian University. She married the late Rev. James R. Holdridge, March 2, 1953 and served with him as the pastor's wife for many United Methodist Church in Texas and Kansas. Betty retired as a Child Protective Services Worker with State of Texas in 1992, and later moved to Ohio. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and her brother. She is survived by her loving daughters: Cynthia Smith of Starkville, MS, Linda Kohler of Berkeley, CA, and Cheri (Kurt Young) Holdridge, of Toledo, OH; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to: Epworth United Methodist Church, Toledo.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.